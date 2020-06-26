All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:45 PM

1190 Manacor Lane

1190 Manacor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1190 Manacor Ln, Dallas, TX 75212
Fredrick Douglas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING David Weekly home. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! Detached 3 story home in the sought after Parkside at Trinity Greens development. Bedroom #1 on 1st floor with attached bathroom. 2nd floor offers a beautiful kitchen and living & dining room. Bedroom #2 (Master bedroom) and #3 are on the 3rd floor. Each room has an attached bathroom.Tons of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, upgraded carpet, and stunning design details. Energy Star rated appliances, Double Pane windows and upgraded insulation will keep your utility bills down. Just 5 minutes into downtown Dallas, Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, Victory Park etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 Manacor Lane have any available units?
1190 Manacor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1190 Manacor Lane have?
Some of 1190 Manacor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 Manacor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Manacor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 Manacor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1190 Manacor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1190 Manacor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1190 Manacor Lane offers parking.
Does 1190 Manacor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1190 Manacor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Manacor Lane have a pool?
No, 1190 Manacor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1190 Manacor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1190 Manacor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Manacor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1190 Manacor Lane has units with dishwashers.

