1190 Manacor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING David Weekly home. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! Detached 3 story home in the sought after Parkside at Trinity Greens development. Bedroom #1 on 1st floor with attached bathroom. 2nd floor offers a beautiful kitchen and living & dining room. Bedroom #2 (Master bedroom) and #3 are on the 3rd floor. Each room has an attached bathroom.Tons of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, upgraded carpet, and stunning design details. Energy Star rated appliances, Double Pane windows and upgraded insulation will keep your utility bills down. Just 5 minutes into downtown Dallas, Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, Victory Park etc.