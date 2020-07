Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom home with recent carpet and new paint. The bathroom is brand new and the home features a large Trane AC unit, one car garage and spacious fenced yard. Tenants are responsible for utilities and yard service. Pets accepted at Landlords' discretion with non-refundable pet fee. Tenant to verify schools and all info.