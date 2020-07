Amenities

Beautiful renovated house new White Rock Lake! Brand new cabinets, new kitchen appliances, new flooring and paint throughout the house. Updated bathroom and kitchen. Sizeable back detached garage that can also be used for workshop. Garage includes commercial size garage doors. Updated paint on the exterior as well. Foundation work complete with lifetime transferable warranty. Dining room can also be used as a 4th bedroom.