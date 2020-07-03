1170 Manacor Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Detached 3 Story Home with a ROOFTOP DECK in Parkside at Trinity Green. Conveniently located just 5 minutes from downtown, Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, Love Field, and AA center. Modern home offers a bedroom and attached bathroom on the 1st floor, a wonderful open concept living-dining-kitchen area with a half bath on the 2nd floor, and master bedroom with attached bathroom along with the 3rd bedroom and attached bathroom on the 3rd floor. It features a gorgeous rooftop outdoor living, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and many many more upgrades. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE included.

Home available February 9th. Open to showings before February 9th. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.