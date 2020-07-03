All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1170 Manacor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1170 Manacor Lane
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:33 PM

1170 Manacor Lane

1170 Manacor Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1170 Manacor Ln, Dallas, TX 75212
Fredrick Douglas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Detached 3 Story Home with a ROOFTOP DECK in Parkside at Trinity Green. Conveniently located just 5 minutes from downtown, Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, Love Field, and AA center. Modern home offers a bedroom and attached bathroom on the 1st floor, a wonderful open concept living-dining-kitchen area with a half bath on the 2nd floor, and master bedroom with attached bathroom along with the 3rd bedroom and attached bathroom on the 3rd floor. It features a gorgeous rooftop outdoor living, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and many many more upgrades. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE included.
Home available February 9th. Open to showings before February 9th. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Manacor Lane have any available units?
1170 Manacor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1170 Manacor Lane have?
Some of 1170 Manacor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Manacor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Manacor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Manacor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1170 Manacor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1170 Manacor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1170 Manacor Lane offers parking.
Does 1170 Manacor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1170 Manacor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Manacor Lane have a pool?
No, 1170 Manacor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Manacor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1170 Manacor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Manacor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1170 Manacor Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St
Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University