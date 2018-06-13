All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:54 PM

11546 Dumbarton Drive

Location

11546 Dumbarton Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Price reduced! Plan your next pool party at this ready-to-move-in home. This home features a large, beautiful pool and patio perfect for summer fun. Four spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living room with fireplace & vaulted ceilings, extra large family room, light & bright kitchen with a bar plus room for a generous sized table. Pretty engineered wood flooring throughout the home. Step from the kitchen into the large backyard that features a sparkling, heated pool, stone paver's, built in hot tub/jacuzzi, tanning deck and easy-to-maintain landscaping. Back inside, laundry, half bath and 4th bedroom are located one side, master (with new carpet), two bedrooms and full baths are located on the other side of the house. This house has lots of storage space, closet organizer, utility shed, filtered water system at kitchen sink. Covered two car carport. Electric fence into driveway. Rent includes SS refrigerator, monthly pool maintenance and lawn mowing service. Small pet (under 25 pounds) allowed with owner approval. $250.00 pet security deposit. Easy access to LBJ / 635.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must have liability insurance throughout lease period. Qualifications: Verifiable income, income 3 times rental amount, security deposit of $2,450.00, no liens/ judgements and 2 referrals.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11546 Dumbarton Drive have any available units?
11546 Dumbarton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11546 Dumbarton Drive have?
Some of 11546 Dumbarton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11546 Dumbarton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11546 Dumbarton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11546 Dumbarton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11546 Dumbarton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11546 Dumbarton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11546 Dumbarton Drive offers parking.
Does 11546 Dumbarton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11546 Dumbarton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11546 Dumbarton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11546 Dumbarton Drive has a pool.
Does 11546 Dumbarton Drive have accessible units?
No, 11546 Dumbarton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11546 Dumbarton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11546 Dumbarton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

