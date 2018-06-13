11546 Dumbarton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Price reduced! Plan your next pool party at this ready-to-move-in home. This home features a large, beautiful pool and patio perfect for summer fun. Four spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living room with fireplace & vaulted ceilings, extra large family room, light & bright kitchen with a bar plus room for a generous sized table. Pretty engineered wood flooring throughout the home. Step from the kitchen into the large backyard that features a sparkling, heated pool, stone paver's, built in hot tub/jacuzzi, tanning deck and easy-to-maintain landscaping. Back inside, laundry, half bath and 4th bedroom are located one side, master (with new carpet), two bedrooms and full baths are located on the other side of the house. This house has lots of storage space, closet organizer, utility shed, filtered water system at kitchen sink. Covered two car carport. Electric fence into driveway. Rent includes SS refrigerator, monthly pool maintenance and lawn mowing service. Small pet (under 25 pounds) allowed with owner approval. $250.00 pet security deposit. Easy access to LBJ / 635.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must have liability insurance throughout lease period. Qualifications: Verifiable income, income 3 times rental amount, security deposit of $2,450.00, no liens/ judgements and 2 referrals.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.