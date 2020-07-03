1140 Manacor Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Move in Special!! Any applicant who is approved and moves in during the month of May 2020 will receive 50% off the prorated rent for May and 50% off your first full month of rent in June. Inquire for details. This home is practically new with dazzling wood floors and a generous flowing layout. Luxurious master suite hosts a grand bedroom with double closet a master bathroom with double vanities, walk in shower and separate tub. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite counters with an abundance of counter space. Additional bedrooms have their own full bathrooms. Parkside at Trinity Groves offers a community pool, dog park, and community green space.