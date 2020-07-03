All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:56 PM

1140 Manacor Lane

1140 Manacore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Manacore Lane, Dallas, TX 75212
Fredrick Douglas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
Move in Special!! Any applicant who is approved and moves in during the month of May 2020 will receive 50% off the prorated rent for May and 50% off your first full month of rent in June. Inquire for details. This home is practically new with dazzling wood floors and a generous flowing layout. Luxurious master suite hosts a grand bedroom with double closet a master bathroom with double vanities, walk in shower and separate tub. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite counters with an abundance of counter space. Additional bedrooms have their own full bathrooms. Parkside at Trinity Groves offers a community pool, dog park, and community green space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Manacor Lane have any available units?
1140 Manacor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 Manacor Lane have?
Some of 1140 Manacor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Manacor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Manacor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Manacor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Manacor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Manacor Lane offer parking?
No, 1140 Manacor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1140 Manacor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Manacor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Manacor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1140 Manacor Lane has a pool.
Does 1140 Manacor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1140 Manacor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Manacor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Manacor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

