11364 Lippitt Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath elegant home PRICE REDUCED from $1,899.00 to $1,749.00. The home has been completely remodeled with fresh paint. Spacious bedrooms with brand new carpet. The outside of this home is nice but it does not do justice to the elegant and luxurious feel inside. Donâ??t be fooled, take a look at the hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen open to living areas, the kitchen has granite counter tops with light gray cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Brand new windows have installed throughout, custom patio and new wood fence. The home boast beautiful light fixtures. This unfurnished home is sure to be a winner for you to call â??home.â?? New roof installed with warranty. Foundation repair has been completed with Engineer's final foundation report. Call today to learn more about The Lease with Option to Buy.