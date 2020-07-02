All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11364 Lippitt Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11364 Lippitt Ave
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:06 AM

11364 Lippitt Ave

11364 Lippitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11364 Lippitt Avenue, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom 2 bath elegant home PRICE REDUCED from $1,899.00 to $1,749.00. The home has been completely remodeled with fresh paint. Spacious bedrooms with brand new carpet. The outside of this home is nice but it does not do justice to the elegant and luxurious feel inside. Donâ??t be fooled, take a look at the hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen open to living areas, the kitchen has granite counter tops with light gray cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Brand new windows have installed throughout, custom patio and new wood fence. The home boast beautiful light fixtures. This unfurnished home is sure to be a winner for you to call â??home.â?? New roof installed with warranty. Foundation repair has been completed with Engineer's final foundation report. Call today to learn more about The Lease with Option to Buy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11364 Lippitt Ave have any available units?
11364 Lippitt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11364 Lippitt Ave have?
Some of 11364 Lippitt Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11364 Lippitt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11364 Lippitt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11364 Lippitt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11364 Lippitt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11364 Lippitt Ave offer parking?
No, 11364 Lippitt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11364 Lippitt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11364 Lippitt Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11364 Lippitt Ave have a pool?
No, 11364 Lippitt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11364 Lippitt Ave have accessible units?
No, 11364 Lippitt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11364 Lippitt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11364 Lippitt Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University