Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11327 Cactus Lane

11327 Cactus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11327 Cactus Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Showings start Jan 2nd--Come see the mid-century modern 2 story home in the heart of Dallas. This home features all the appliances including: refrigerator, stove, DW and washer-dryer. Plenty of storage and room for the family. Outdoor features include an oversize 2 car garage, nice landscaped yard with sprinklers and a nice outdoor back patio and rear drive for additional parking (perfect for boat or extra car or RV). Close to major freeways, schools, shopping and DART. Rent includes yard work and we are pet and roommate friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

