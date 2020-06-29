11327 Cactus Lane

Amenities

Showings start Jan 2nd--Come see the mid-century modern 2 story home in the heart of Dallas. This home features all the appliances including: refrigerator, stove, DW and washer-dryer. Plenty of storage and room for the family. Outdoor features include an oversize 2 car garage, nice landscaped yard with sprinklers and a nice outdoor back patio and rear drive for additional parking (perfect for boat or extra car or RV). Close to major freeways, schools, shopping and DART. Rent includes yard work and we are pet and roommate friendly.