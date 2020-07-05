All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11316 Park Central Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11316 Park Central Place
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:00 AM

11316 Park Central Place

11316 Park Central Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Hillcrest Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11316 Park Central Place, Dallas, TX 75243
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful updated 2 bed 2 bath 2nd-floor condo for lease. ALL BILLS PAID!! Brand new install 3.5 in baseboard and life-proof LVP flooring throughout except porcelain tile in Kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, front-loading washer dryer, update bathrooms. Conveniently located, close to everything, SMU, Costco, Whole Food, hospitals, parks, golf club, and restaurants are within 10 minutes radius. One assigned covered parking space for this unit, along with east open street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11316 Park Central Place have any available units?
11316 Park Central Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11316 Park Central Place have?
Some of 11316 Park Central Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11316 Park Central Place currently offering any rent specials?
11316 Park Central Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11316 Park Central Place pet-friendly?
No, 11316 Park Central Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11316 Park Central Place offer parking?
Yes, 11316 Park Central Place offers parking.
Does 11316 Park Central Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11316 Park Central Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11316 Park Central Place have a pool?
Yes, 11316 Park Central Place has a pool.
Does 11316 Park Central Place have accessible units?
No, 11316 Park Central Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11316 Park Central Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11316 Park Central Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University