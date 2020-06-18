11259 Drummond Drive

Amenities

STUNNING completely remodeled home, located in a large lot, near the Dallas Athletic Club - Golf Course. Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen features exotic GRANITE, custom back splash, stainless steel appliances and a brand new wood look porcelain tile floor all throughout! First level features 2 dining areas and a large living area with lots of natural light and a pretty view to a huge back yard. Upstairs you have 4 full bedrooms and 2 beautifully remodeled bathrooms. Downstairs you can find a HUGE extra bonus room that can be used as an entertaining room or an office. An outside shed and 2 covered parking spaces are included. You must see inside to appreciate all of this property's exquisite features and updates.