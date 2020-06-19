All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1122 Ridgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1122 Ridgewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1122 Ridgewood Drive

1122 Ridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1122 Ridgewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes large rooms with high ceilings, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard and front yard, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections, a one-car garage, and extra cabinet space in the kitchen. The home is centrally located minutes from Henry B Gonzalez Elementary School, the Lake June DART Station, Henderson Chicken, the bus stop, Boost Mobile and much more. Easily access 175 for a quick commute.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
1122 Ridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Ridgewood Drive have?
Some of 1122 Ridgewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Ridgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Ridgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1122 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1122 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1122 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University