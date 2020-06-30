1120 Manacor Lane

Amenities
West Dallas is THE PLACE TO BE! Why? Uptown, Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, West End, & Design District are just minutes away. Where the views of DT Dallas sweep across this ICONIC community to live your best life. Need a short term rental for 4-months lease $4000, 6-month lease $3600, 9-month lease $3400. The kitchen is the epic spot for gathering with your friends to enjoy in-home entertaining. Large living room pre-wired for surround sound. 1st-floor bedroom with a full bath. One look at master bath and INSTA vacay mode kicks-in, 2 walk-in closets is a bonus, the 3rd bedroom with a full bath. Hardwood floors, granite, water filtration system, community pool, and dog park.