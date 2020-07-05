11114 Tascosa Street

Very nicely remodeled single story home. Recently updated HVAC, water heater, updated kitchen, added 12 inches insulation, refinished hardwood floors, installed new double pane vinyl windows, bath gutted and remodeled.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
