11114 Tascosa Street
11114 Tascosa Street

11114 Tascosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

11114 Tascosa Street, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very nicely remodeled single story home. Recently updated HVAC, water heater, updated kitchen, added 12 inches insulation, refinished hardwood floors, installed new double pane vinyl windows, bath gutted and remodeled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11114 Tascosa Street have any available units?
11114 Tascosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11114 Tascosa Street have?
Some of 11114 Tascosa Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11114 Tascosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
11114 Tascosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11114 Tascosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 11114 Tascosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11114 Tascosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 11114 Tascosa Street offers parking.
Does 11114 Tascosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11114 Tascosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11114 Tascosa Street have a pool?
No, 11114 Tascosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 11114 Tascosa Street have accessible units?
No, 11114 Tascosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11114 Tascosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11114 Tascosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

