Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:03 AM

11104 Valleydale Drive

11104 Valleydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11104 Valleydale Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
BIG CONDO with BIG Rooms! Charming - solid & clean condo in coveted area off Royal Lane, West of Central Expressway. Close to restaurants, shopping including NorthPark Mall, and Medical City. Definitely worth seeing! Fantastic flexible floor plan + accessible location off a walking trail & across the street from Jewish Community Center AND around the corner from Cindi's Deli! Large bedrooms in a crisp, nice quality, & fresh condo! Nice community close to everything. Bright+open kitchen has room for a desk or breakfast area. Refrigerator included, Each bed has its own bath + walk-in closets! Good storage, pets including dogs on case-by-case basis, you're not going to want to miss this!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11104 Valleydale Drive have any available units?
11104 Valleydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11104 Valleydale Drive have?
Some of 11104 Valleydale Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11104 Valleydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11104 Valleydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11104 Valleydale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11104 Valleydale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11104 Valleydale Drive offer parking?
No, 11104 Valleydale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11104 Valleydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11104 Valleydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11104 Valleydale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11104 Valleydale Drive has a pool.
Does 11104 Valleydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 11104 Valleydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11104 Valleydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11104 Valleydale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

