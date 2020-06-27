11104 Valleydale Drive

Amenities
BIG CONDO with BIG Rooms! Charming - solid & clean condo in coveted area off Royal Lane, West of Central Expressway. Close to restaurants, shopping including NorthPark Mall, and Medical City. Definitely worth seeing! Fantastic flexible floor plan + accessible location off a walking trail & across the street from Jewish Community Center AND around the corner from Cindi's Deli! Large bedrooms in a crisp, nice quality, & fresh condo! Nice community close to everything. Bright+open kitchen has room for a desk or breakfast area. Refrigerator included, Each bed has its own bath + walk-in closets! Good storage, pets including dogs on case-by-case basis, you're not going to want to miss this!!!