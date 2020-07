Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

YOU MUST SEE!! This beautifully updated home features granite counter tops, new stove and dishwasher, tile on the first level and laminate stairs and laminate throughout second level. Computer nook upstairs hallway is a perfect work space. Full size Laundry room and linen closet. Two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Large bedrooms and closets. In a great location close to spur 408. Across the street from an elementary school and one block from a college.