All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 111 N Winnetka Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
111 N Winnetka Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:12 PM

111 N Winnetka Avenue

111 North Winnetka Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

111 North Winnetka Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Winnetka Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Downstairs unit in nicely renovated four-plex. Large living room and separate dining room, good closet space and roomy kitchen. Neutral colors throughout, nice appliances, washer dryer and refrigerator included, updated bath, ceiling fans, quality lighting fixtures throughout and more! Inviting entry hall and common area balcony. This unit also has a shared fenced backyard and off street parking.

All information is deemed reliable. Verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Apply online at citywiderem.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 N Winnetka Avenue have any available units?
111 N Winnetka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 N Winnetka Avenue have?
Some of 111 N Winnetka Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 N Winnetka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 N Winnetka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 N Winnetka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 N Winnetka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 111 N Winnetka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 N Winnetka Avenue offers parking.
Does 111 N Winnetka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 N Winnetka Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 N Winnetka Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 N Winnetka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 N Winnetka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 N Winnetka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 N Winnetka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 N Winnetka Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Herschel
4220 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University