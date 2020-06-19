All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10928 Myrtice Drive

10928 Myrtice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10928 Myrtice Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute well maintained single family home close to White Rock, Casa Linda, Arboretum, Greenville Ave, and Deep Ellum. This home is clean and has hardwoods throughout. New fixtures, blinds and fresh paint just completed. MOVE IN READY! Amenities include: Washer and Dryer and Fridge are provided. The backyard is a nice space for grilling. There is an extra shed in back for added storage. There is covered parking as well as a one car garage. Pets are a case by case. This is a great property don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10928 Myrtice Drive have any available units?
10928 Myrtice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10928 Myrtice Drive have?
Some of 10928 Myrtice Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10928 Myrtice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10928 Myrtice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10928 Myrtice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10928 Myrtice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10928 Myrtice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10928 Myrtice Drive offers parking.
Does 10928 Myrtice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10928 Myrtice Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10928 Myrtice Drive have a pool?
No, 10928 Myrtice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10928 Myrtice Drive have accessible units?
No, 10928 Myrtice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10928 Myrtice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10928 Myrtice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

