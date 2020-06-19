10928 Myrtice Drive

Amenities

Cute well maintained single family home close to White Rock, Casa Linda, Arboretum, Greenville Ave, and Deep Ellum. This home is clean and has hardwoods throughout. New fixtures, blinds and fresh paint just completed. MOVE IN READY! Amenities include: Washer and Dryer and Fridge are provided. The backyard is a nice space for grilling. There is an extra shed in back for added storage. There is covered parking as well as a one car garage. Pets are a case by case. This is a great property don't miss out!