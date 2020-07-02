All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

10914 Palace Way

10914 Palace Way · No Longer Available
Location

10914 Palace Way, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

Charming 3-2-2 house with oversized backyard in coveted Lochwood! Available for rent March 1. Refrigerator and washer-dryer provided, as well as regular lawn care, for your convenience. New oven has been installed since photos were taken. This rental feeds into an excellent elementary school and is walking distance to the Lochwood Library and great neighborhood park. Newly painted inside, and large stained deck outside, this cozy home is ready for it's new tenants! Year plus lease required, and a small dog or one cat accepted on a case by case basis. No sublets available, and all roommates must fill out applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

