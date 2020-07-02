10914 Palace Way

Amenities

Charming 3-2-2 house with oversized backyard in coveted Lochwood! Available for rent March 1. Refrigerator and washer-dryer provided, as well as regular lawn care, for your convenience. New oven has been installed since photos were taken. This rental feeds into an excellent elementary school and is walking distance to the Lochwood Library and great neighborhood park. Newly painted inside, and large stained deck outside, this cozy home is ready for it's new tenants! Year plus lease required, and a small dog or one cat accepted on a case by case basis. No sublets available, and all roommates must fill out applications.