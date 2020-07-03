All apartments in Dallas
109 N Prairie Avenue

109 North Prairie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 North Prairie Avenue, Dallas, TX 75226
Old East Dallas

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Old funky house on a tiny lot near Deep Ellum. Hardwoods, updates in kitchen and a new bath. Upstairs has one and a half bedrooms and a small bath with a tub. Completely fenced with just enough room for a car. Over a hundred years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 N Prairie Avenue have any available units?
109 N Prairie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 109 N Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 N Prairie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 N Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 N Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 109 N Prairie Avenue offer parking?
No, 109 N Prairie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 109 N Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 N Prairie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 N Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 N Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 N Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 N Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 N Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 N Prairie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 N Prairie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 N Prairie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

