10844 Gable Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing zero lot line home in Dallas by Royal ln and Web Chapel. Convenient location to DART Green Line with easy access to downtown & airports, shopping and entertainment. You will love this popular floor plan featuring three bedrooms & two full baths. Spacious living area with fireplace with vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and new wood like floor. Dinning opens to kitchen and bkfst nook. Master suite with private patio. 2nd floor spacious bedroom with updated bathroom with shower. Outdoor patio with 8' privacy fence. One car garage, HOA maintains front lawn. Pets are case by case.