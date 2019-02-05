All apartments in Dallas
10844 Gable Drive

10844 Gable Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10844 Gable Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing zero lot line home in Dallas by Royal ln and Web Chapel. Convenient location to DART Green Line with easy access to downtown & airports, shopping and entertainment. You will love this popular floor plan featuring three bedrooms & two full baths. Spacious living area with fireplace with vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and new wood like floor. Dinning opens to kitchen and bkfst nook. Master suite with private patio. 2nd floor spacious bedroom with updated bathroom with shower. Outdoor patio with 8' privacy fence. One car garage, HOA maintains front lawn. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10844 Gable Drive have any available units?
10844 Gable Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10844 Gable Drive have?
Some of 10844 Gable Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10844 Gable Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10844 Gable Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10844 Gable Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10844 Gable Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10844 Gable Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10844 Gable Drive offers parking.
Does 10844 Gable Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10844 Gable Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10844 Gable Drive have a pool?
No, 10844 Gable Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10844 Gable Drive have accessible units?
No, 10844 Gable Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10844 Gable Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10844 Gable Drive has units with dishwashers.

