Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10807 Colbert Way
Last updated March 21 2020 at 1:47 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10807 Colbert Way
10807 Colbert Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
10807 Colbert Way, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10807 Colbert Way have any available units?
10807 Colbert Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10807 Colbert Way have?
Some of 10807 Colbert Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 10807 Colbert Way currently offering any rent specials?
10807 Colbert Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10807 Colbert Way pet-friendly?
No, 10807 Colbert Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10807 Colbert Way offer parking?
No, 10807 Colbert Way does not offer parking.
Does 10807 Colbert Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10807 Colbert Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10807 Colbert Way have a pool?
No, 10807 Colbert Way does not have a pool.
Does 10807 Colbert Way have accessible units?
No, 10807 Colbert Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10807 Colbert Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10807 Colbert Way has units with dishwashers.
