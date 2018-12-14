All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:35 PM

10753 Villager Road

10753 Villager Road · No Longer Available
Location

10753 Villager Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1st Floor Preston Hollow Contemporary in Gated Community Overlooks 1 of 4 Swimming Pools. Owner pays HOA. Rent includes ALL Utilities (Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash) plus Cable. 1 Covered Parking Space. Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Granite Countertops; Laminate Floors; TV & Sound System Wiring; Modern Sink & Vanity, Frameless Glass Shower, Glass Shelves; Compact Washer & Dryer (to be installed); Window Shutters; Stone Wall Accents. Adjacent to Preston Royal Shopping Center (Eatzis, Central Market, Tom Thumb to name a few). Application Fee of $50 per Adult. HOA Pet Rules Enforced - 20lbs fully grown for One Pet; 30lbs fully grown combined for two pets. $300 Pet Fee per Pet. 1 Year or 2 Year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
fee: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10753 Villager Road have any available units?
10753 Villager Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10753 Villager Road have?
Some of 10753 Villager Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10753 Villager Road currently offering any rent specials?
10753 Villager Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10753 Villager Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10753 Villager Road is pet friendly.
Does 10753 Villager Road offer parking?
Yes, 10753 Villager Road offers parking.
Does 10753 Villager Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10753 Villager Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10753 Villager Road have a pool?
Yes, 10753 Villager Road has a pool.
Does 10753 Villager Road have accessible units?
No, 10753 Villager Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10753 Villager Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10753 Villager Road has units with dishwashers.

