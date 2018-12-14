10753 Villager Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1st Floor Preston Hollow Contemporary in Gated Community Overlooks 1 of 4 Swimming Pools. Owner pays HOA. Rent includes ALL Utilities (Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash) plus Cable. 1 Covered Parking Space. Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Granite Countertops; Laminate Floors; TV & Sound System Wiring; Modern Sink & Vanity, Frameless Glass Shower, Glass Shelves; Compact Washer & Dryer (to be installed); Window Shutters; Stone Wall Accents. Adjacent to Preston Royal Shopping Center (Eatzis, Central Market, Tom Thumb to name a few). Application Fee of $50 per Adult. HOA Pet Rules Enforced - 20lbs fully grown for One Pet; 30lbs fully grown combined for two pets. $300 Pet Fee per Pet. 1 Year or 2 Year Lease.