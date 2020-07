Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities

An attractive 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Dallas. Wood Vinyl flooring throughout main areas and plush carpet in bedrooms.



Fenced in backyard, great for entertaining family and friends.



Easy access to I-20 and US-175, close to park and elementary school, plenty of shopping and restaurants in area.