10720 Meadowcliff Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Rare 4-6 month lease opportunity. This one-of-a-kind modern masterpiece is situated on a creek lot surrounded by towering trees. Open floor plan bathed in natural light from wall to ceiling windows. Highlights include a large living room w gorgeous treetop views, kitchen w oversized island, SS appliances, Caesar Stone counters & 2 sliding glass doors that open to a large wrap around deck. MBR boasts large picture windows, MBA and walk-in closet. 3 add'l BRs & 2nd living room upstairs. This backyard paradise enjoys tremendous privacy and a serene escape from city life. Large outdoor living areas with cantilevered deck over creek below. A stunning residence indoors and out. Short term only, available now.