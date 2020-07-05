All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10720 Meadowcliff Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10720 Meadowcliff Lane

10720 Meadowcliff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10720 Meadowcliff Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare 4-6 month lease opportunity. This one-of-a-kind modern masterpiece is situated on a creek lot surrounded by towering trees. Open floor plan bathed in natural light from wall to ceiling windows. Highlights include a large living room w gorgeous treetop views, kitchen w oversized island, SS appliances, Caesar Stone counters & 2 sliding glass doors that open to a large wrap around deck. MBR boasts large picture windows, MBA and walk-in closet. 3 add'l BRs & 2nd living room upstairs. This backyard paradise enjoys tremendous privacy and a serene escape from city life. Large outdoor living areas with cantilevered deck over creek below. A stunning residence indoors and out. Short term only, available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 Meadowcliff Lane have any available units?
10720 Meadowcliff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10720 Meadowcliff Lane have?
Some of 10720 Meadowcliff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 Meadowcliff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10720 Meadowcliff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 Meadowcliff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10720 Meadowcliff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10720 Meadowcliff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10720 Meadowcliff Lane offers parking.
Does 10720 Meadowcliff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10720 Meadowcliff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 Meadowcliff Lane have a pool?
No, 10720 Meadowcliff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10720 Meadowcliff Lane have accessible units?
No, 10720 Meadowcliff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 Meadowcliff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10720 Meadowcliff Lane has units with dishwashers.

