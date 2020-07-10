Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
10632 Chesapeake Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:45 AM
10632 Chesapeake Drive
10632 Chesapeake Drive
·
No Longer Available
10632 Chesapeake Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE FEB 3 11AM TO 1 PM -4 Bedroom home, 2 story, fireplace, fenced yard, garage parking half block from school and directly accross street from park; avail for move in March 1
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have any available units?
10632 Chesapeake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have?
Some of 10632 Chesapeake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10632 Chesapeake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10632 Chesapeake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10632 Chesapeake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10632 Chesapeake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10632 Chesapeake Drive offers parking.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10632 Chesapeake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have a pool?
No, 10632 Chesapeake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have accessible units?
No, 10632 Chesapeake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10632 Chesapeake Drive has units with dishwashers.
