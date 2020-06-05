10626 Fern Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home with a bonus room in Casa View includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections, a fireplace, appliances, central heat/air, fenced backyard and off-street parking. [SBH-B]

The home is located near area establishments including Casa View Elementary School and Park, Whiterock Marketplace, The Home Depot, Fiesta Mart, Pollo Regio and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.

Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to

abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.