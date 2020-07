Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Open, Light, & Bright! Ultra hard to find 3bed 2 bath 2 car attached oversized attached garage with tranquil fenced in yard+covered porch--RECENTLY UPDATED duplex w curb appeal. Solid surface flooring everywhere including all bedrooms! New updated laminate hardwoods, ceramic tile, designer paint throughout ,& stainless microwave & built-in oven! Super convenient location on quiet street with mature trees. Must see and ready for MAY 6TH MOVE IN.