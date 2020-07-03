All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:56 AM

10558 High Hollows Drive

10558 High Hollows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10558 High Hollows Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ELECTRIC & WATER BILLS INCLUDED WITH RENT!! All around amazing deal on this wonderful condo located in a gated community. Spacious and ample rooms with open floorplan. Refrigerator and stackable washer dryer included with lease. Two sizable rooms with two full bathrooms. Covered balcony provides relief from summer heat as well as additional privacy. Walking distance to community pool. One assigned covered parking spot will be available to you. Apply online through our website. One application required per adult 18+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10558 High Hollows Drive have any available units?
10558 High Hollows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10558 High Hollows Drive have?
Some of 10558 High Hollows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10558 High Hollows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10558 High Hollows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10558 High Hollows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10558 High Hollows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10558 High Hollows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10558 High Hollows Drive offers parking.
Does 10558 High Hollows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10558 High Hollows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10558 High Hollows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10558 High Hollows Drive has a pool.
Does 10558 High Hollows Drive have accessible units?
No, 10558 High Hollows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10558 High Hollows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10558 High Hollows Drive has units with dishwashers.

