10558 High Hollows Drive

ELECTRIC & WATER BILLS INCLUDED WITH RENT!! All around amazing deal on this wonderful condo located in a gated community. Spacious and ample rooms with open floorplan. Refrigerator and stackable washer dryer included with lease. Two sizable rooms with two full bathrooms. Covered balcony provides relief from summer heat as well as additional privacy. Walking distance to community pool. One assigned covered parking spot will be available to you. Apply online through our website. One application required per adult 18+.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
