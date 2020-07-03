10558 High Hollows Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

ELECTRIC & WATER BILLS INCLUDED WITH RENT!! All around amazing deal on this wonderful condo located in a gated community. Spacious and ample rooms with open floorplan. Refrigerator and stackable washer dryer included with lease. Two sizable rooms with two full bathrooms. Covered balcony provides relief from summer heat as well as additional privacy. Walking distance to community pool. One assigned covered parking spot will be available to you. Apply online through our website. One application required per adult 18+.