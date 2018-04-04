All apartments in Dallas
10553 Plumwood Parkway

10553 Plumwood Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

10553 Plumwood Parkway, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Incredible single family home in the Villas of Lake Highlands! Home includes a gourmet open-concept kitchen and living room, granite counter tops with pendant lighting and over-sized island with serving bar and plenty of room for seating, SS appliances, COMMERCIAL GRADE JEN-AIRE RANGE and vent, double ovens. Wood floors throughout the downstairs which includes a study or bonus room, over-sized master suite, master bath has decorative tile, glass shower, separate tub, large walk-in closet. Low maintenance private backyard! Wonderful gated community which includes a pool and dog park! Bike to White Rock Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10553 Plumwood Parkway have any available units?
10553 Plumwood Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10553 Plumwood Parkway have?
Some of 10553 Plumwood Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10553 Plumwood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
10553 Plumwood Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10553 Plumwood Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 10553 Plumwood Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 10553 Plumwood Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 10553 Plumwood Parkway offers parking.
Does 10553 Plumwood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10553 Plumwood Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10553 Plumwood Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 10553 Plumwood Parkway has a pool.
Does 10553 Plumwood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 10553 Plumwood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 10553 Plumwood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10553 Plumwood Parkway has units with dishwashers.

