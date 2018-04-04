10553 Plumwood Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

Incredible single family home in the Villas of Lake Highlands! Home includes a gourmet open-concept kitchen and living room, granite counter tops with pendant lighting and over-sized island with serving bar and plenty of room for seating, SS appliances, COMMERCIAL GRADE JEN-AIRE RANGE and vent, double ovens. Wood floors throughout the downstairs which includes a study or bonus room, over-sized master suite, master bath has decorative tile, glass shower, separate tub, large walk-in closet. Low maintenance private backyard! Wonderful gated community which includes a pool and dog park! Bike to White Rock Lake!