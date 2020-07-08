All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:12 PM

10549 Chesterton Drive

10549 Chesterton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10549 Chesterton Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
online portal
This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!

[IMPORTANT]: Scheduling a self-tour for an in-person showing may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders.

** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION - 6 MONTH LEASE MAXIMUM) **
Fantastic Lake Highlands home with a bonus detached studio office not counted in the sqft. Features an updated kitchen with custom shaker style cabinetry, marble quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, French door refrigerator, light oak hardware floors, modern paint colors, lots of natural light, and 3 large living areas. Includes a washer, dryer, and a big back yard with 8ft privacy fence. Within walking distance of acclaimed Wallace Elementary, and minutes away from White Rock Lake, major freeways, and the new Lake Highlands Town Center shops and restaurants.

** (LEASING SUMMARY) **
- Available Date: 02/26/2020;
- Monthly Rent: $2,400.00;
- Security Deposit: $2,400.00;
- Minimum Lease: 6 month lease maximum only;
- Appliances Included: yes, includes a refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer;
- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;
- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;
- Pets Allowed: yes, see pet policy for details;
- Housing Vouchers: no, this property does not qualify for section 8 / housing vouchers;

** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **
- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;

** (HOW TO APPLY) **
- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;
- Click the “Vacancies” menu link;
- Search the list for your preferred property;
- Click the "Apply Now” button to begin;
- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;
- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;
- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;

Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams — Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10549 Chesterton Drive have any available units?
10549 Chesterton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10549 Chesterton Drive have?
Some of 10549 Chesterton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10549 Chesterton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10549 Chesterton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10549 Chesterton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10549 Chesterton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10549 Chesterton Drive offer parking?
No, 10549 Chesterton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10549 Chesterton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10549 Chesterton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10549 Chesterton Drive have a pool?
No, 10549 Chesterton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10549 Chesterton Drive have accessible units?
No, 10549 Chesterton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10549 Chesterton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10549 Chesterton Drive has units with dishwashers.

