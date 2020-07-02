All apartments in Dallas
10541 Sandpiper Lane
10541 Sandpiper Lane

10541 Sandpiper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10541 Sandpiper Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious three bedroom, two baths. Mature trees over front private bricked courtyard, fenced back yard (great for dogs or gardening) plus back deck patio. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & gas cooking. Updated master bath. Oversized water heater, energy efficient windows (quiet) and ac system. Detached two car garage with storage. Washer and Dryer connections are gas or electric. Yard maintenance included or lowered rent. Landlord maintains the yard for an additional $100.00 per month which includes gutter cleaning, weeding, mowing, edging and sprinkler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10541 Sandpiper Lane have any available units?
10541 Sandpiper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10541 Sandpiper Lane have?
Some of 10541 Sandpiper Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10541 Sandpiper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10541 Sandpiper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10541 Sandpiper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10541 Sandpiper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10541 Sandpiper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10541 Sandpiper Lane offers parking.
Does 10541 Sandpiper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10541 Sandpiper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10541 Sandpiper Lane have a pool?
No, 10541 Sandpiper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10541 Sandpiper Lane have accessible units?
No, 10541 Sandpiper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10541 Sandpiper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10541 Sandpiper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

