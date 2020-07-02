10541 Sandpiper Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious three bedroom, two baths. Mature trees over front private bricked courtyard, fenced back yard (great for dogs or gardening) plus back deck patio. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & gas cooking. Updated master bath. Oversized water heater, energy efficient windows (quiet) and ac system. Detached two car garage with storage. Washer and Dryer connections are gas or electric. Yard maintenance included or lowered rent. Landlord maintains the yard for an additional $100.00 per month which includes gutter cleaning, weeding, mowing, edging and sprinkler.