All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10540 Barrywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10540 Barrywood Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:30 AM

10540 Barrywood Drive

10540 Barrywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10540 Barrywood Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely updated and spacious one-story 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with study in extremely desirable location. Almost everything is BRAND NEW! Hardwood floors throughout, tall soaring ceilings, tons of natural light, granite counter tops, walk-in shower with bench in master, large walk-in closets, attached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances, new tile, large laundry room, fresh paint, and dry bar are some of the main features & updates you will find in this beautifully and tastefully updated property. All bedrooms are oversized. Peaceful fenced in outdoor area includes a private patio with a walkway of pavers leading to a quaint & grassy back yard. This property is a must see and the location can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10540 Barrywood Drive have any available units?
10540 Barrywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10540 Barrywood Drive have?
Some of 10540 Barrywood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10540 Barrywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10540 Barrywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10540 Barrywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10540 Barrywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10540 Barrywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10540 Barrywood Drive offers parking.
Does 10540 Barrywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10540 Barrywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10540 Barrywood Drive have a pool?
No, 10540 Barrywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10540 Barrywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10540 Barrywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10540 Barrywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10540 Barrywood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University