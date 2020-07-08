10540 Barrywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Completely updated and spacious one-story 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with study in extremely desirable location. Almost everything is BRAND NEW! Hardwood floors throughout, tall soaring ceilings, tons of natural light, granite counter tops, walk-in shower with bench in master, large walk-in closets, attached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances, new tile, large laundry room, fresh paint, and dry bar are some of the main features & updates you will find in this beautifully and tastefully updated property. All bedrooms are oversized. Peaceful fenced in outdoor area includes a private patio with a walkway of pavers leading to a quaint & grassy back yard. This property is a must see and the location can't be beat!