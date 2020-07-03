10525 Boedeker

Amenities
Wonderful updated duplex in North Dallas! 20 minutes to downtown with nearby shopping at Northpark and many other centers. This 3-2-2 has three living areas, lots of windows with a skylight in the the sun room and valutled ceilings in the primary living area. The kitchen is also open to the living area. A separate master suite includes a large bedroom, large bathroom with walk in shower and great closet space. Flooring is beautiful vinyl wood plank with slate tile in the kitchen. Split 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have a jack and Jill bathroom and ample closet space. Garage access is at the rear of the duplex with easy access directly into the home.