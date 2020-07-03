All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10525 Boedeker.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10525 Boedeker
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

10525 Boedeker

10525 Boedeker St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10525 Boedeker St, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful updated duplex in North Dallas! 20 minutes to downtown with nearby shopping at Northpark and many other centers. This 3-2-2 has three living areas, lots of windows with a skylight in the the sun room and valutled ceilings in the primary living area. The kitchen is also open to the living area. A separate master suite includes a large bedroom, large bathroom with walk in shower and great closet space. Flooring is beautiful vinyl wood plank with slate tile in the kitchen. Split 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have a jack and Jill bathroom and ample closet space. Garage access is at the rear of the duplex with easy access directly into the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10525 Boedeker have any available units?
10525 Boedeker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10525 Boedeker have?
Some of 10525 Boedeker's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10525 Boedeker currently offering any rent specials?
10525 Boedeker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10525 Boedeker pet-friendly?
No, 10525 Boedeker is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10525 Boedeker offer parking?
Yes, 10525 Boedeker offers parking.
Does 10525 Boedeker have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10525 Boedeker does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10525 Boedeker have a pool?
No, 10525 Boedeker does not have a pool.
Does 10525 Boedeker have accessible units?
No, 10525 Boedeker does not have accessible units.
Does 10525 Boedeker have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10525 Boedeker has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University