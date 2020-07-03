10525 Boedeker

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful updated duplex in North Dallas! 20 minutes to downtown with nearby shopping at Northpark and many other centers. This 3-2-2 has three living areas, lots of windows with a skylight in the the sun room and valutled ceilings in the primary living area. The kitchen is also open to the living area. A separate master suite includes a large bedroom, large bathroom with walk in shower and great closet space. Flooring is beautiful vinyl wood plank with slate tile in the kitchen. Split 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have a jack and Jill bathroom and ample closet space. Garage access is at the rear of the duplex with easy access directly into the home.