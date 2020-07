Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently Updated Home! Designer touches thru out. Updated lighting, c.fans, hrdware, and blinds thruout. Neutral Fresh paint in and out. Refinished Original hardwood floors in Living, Dining and three bedrooms, NO CARPET! Nicely landscaped with Large yard. White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum and shopping just minutes away. A MUST SEE, you wont be disappointed. No housing vouchers accepted.