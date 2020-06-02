All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:56 AM

10504 Lake Gardens Drive

10504 Lake Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10504 Lake Gardens Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

Perfect for the MCM enthusiast! Many original features with appropriate updates. Think Mad Men! Recent dishwasher. Full sized stackable w-d and refrigerator included. Yard maintenance also included. Hardwood floors. Recent double pane windows. Very nice landscaped yard with an 8 ft. board on board privacy fence in the backyard! Charming neighborhood. Great location with quick access to Garland Rd or NW Hwy. Just a couple miles from the lake! Very unique, an absolute must see! NOTE: Images are prior to current tenant's move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 Lake Gardens Drive have any available units?
10504 Lake Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10504 Lake Gardens Drive have?
Some of 10504 Lake Gardens Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 Lake Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10504 Lake Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 Lake Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10504 Lake Gardens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10504 Lake Gardens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10504 Lake Gardens Drive offers parking.
Does 10504 Lake Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10504 Lake Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 Lake Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 10504 Lake Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10504 Lake Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 10504 Lake Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 Lake Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10504 Lake Gardens Drive has units with dishwashers.

