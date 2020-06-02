10504 Lake Gardens Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect for the MCM enthusiast! Many original features with appropriate updates. Think Mad Men! Recent dishwasher. Full sized stackable w-d and refrigerator included. Yard maintenance also included. Hardwood floors. Recent double pane windows. Very nice landscaped yard with an 8 ft. board on board privacy fence in the backyard! Charming neighborhood. Great location with quick access to Garland Rd or NW Hwy. Just a couple miles from the lake! Very unique, an absolute must see! NOTE: Images are prior to current tenant's move in.