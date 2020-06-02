10504 Lake Gardens Drive

Amenities
Perfect for the MCM enthusiast! Many original features with appropriate updates. Think Mad Men! Recent dishwasher. Full sized stackable w-d and refrigerator included. Yard maintenance also included. Hardwood floors. Recent double pane windows. Very nice landscaped yard with an 8 ft. board on board privacy fence in the backyard! Charming neighborhood. Great location with quick access to Garland Rd or NW Hwy. Just a couple miles from the lake! Very unique, an absolute must see! NOTE: Images are prior to current tenant's move in.