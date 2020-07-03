All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10411 Sinclair Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10411 Sinclair Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:57 PM

10411 Sinclair Avenue

10411 Sinclair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10411 Sinclair Avenue, Dallas, TX 75218
Eastwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Resting on a picturesque oasis overlooking lush creek near White Rock Lake, this Eastwood Estates gem offers Location & Style! Framed by nature on a .24 Acre setting, this home will exceed your expectations. From its charming curb appeal enhanced by a new HD roof, to its freshly painted interior with gleaming hardwood floors, this home is move-in ready. Enjoy views from within through the formals picture windows or atrium doors that open to the awesome backyard patio with cedar fence. Host the next Super Bowl Party in the spacious den with WBFP! The open kitchen offers oodles of cupboard space, stainless appliances & a sunny breakfast nook. A great value within Hexter Elementary and just 8 miles to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 Sinclair Avenue have any available units?
10411 Sinclair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10411 Sinclair Avenue have?
Some of 10411 Sinclair Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 Sinclair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10411 Sinclair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 Sinclair Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10411 Sinclair Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10411 Sinclair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10411 Sinclair Avenue offers parking.
Does 10411 Sinclair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10411 Sinclair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 Sinclair Avenue have a pool?
No, 10411 Sinclair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10411 Sinclair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10411 Sinclair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 Sinclair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10411 Sinclair Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
The Lucas
2924 Lucas Dr
Dallas, TX 75219
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University