10411 Sinclair Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Resting on a picturesque oasis overlooking lush creek near White Rock Lake, this Eastwood Estates gem offers Location & Style! Framed by nature on a .24 Acre setting, this home will exceed your expectations. From its charming curb appeal enhanced by a new HD roof, to its freshly painted interior with gleaming hardwood floors, this home is move-in ready. Enjoy views from within through the formals picture windows or atrium doors that open to the awesome backyard patio with cedar fence. Host the next Super Bowl Party in the spacious den with WBFP! The open kitchen offers oodles of cupboard space, stainless appliances & a sunny breakfast nook. A great value within Hexter Elementary and just 8 miles to downtown.