10404 Somerton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updating just completed. Four bedroom, with study. Home located in Northway Hills blocks away from ESD. Wonderful open layout with updated kitchen, and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen includes SS appliances, built-in fridge, granite countertops, and double oven. Spacious master bath includes ceramic tile, walk-in shower, tub, and walk in closet. Three bedrooms upstairs and game room. Home has rear gated entryway with great size backyard and pool. Pool Maintenance included. Pets are on a case by case basis.