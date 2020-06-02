All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 27 2019 at 6:45 AM

10404 Somerton Drive

10404 Somerton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10404 Somerton Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updating just completed. Four bedroom, with study. Home located in Northway Hills blocks away from ESD. Wonderful open layout with updated kitchen, and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen includes SS appliances, built-in fridge, granite countertops, and double oven. Spacious master bath includes ceramic tile, walk-in shower, tub, and walk in closet. Three bedrooms upstairs and game room. Home has rear gated entryway with great size backyard and pool. Pool Maintenance included. Pets are on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 5000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10404 Somerton Drive have any available units?
10404 Somerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10404 Somerton Drive have?
Some of 10404 Somerton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10404 Somerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10404 Somerton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10404 Somerton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10404 Somerton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10404 Somerton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10404 Somerton Drive offers parking.
Does 10404 Somerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10404 Somerton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10404 Somerton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10404 Somerton Drive has a pool.
Does 10404 Somerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 10404 Somerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10404 Somerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10404 Somerton Drive has units with dishwashers.

