Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great features, large sunken living room with large dining area. Large eat-in kitchen for fun gatherings and another living room with fireplace at back of the house. Granite counters. Pets & the deposit considered on individual basis. Owner requires 2 year lease. Application and lease criteria uploaded in document storage - please use this application. PayPal link for app fee at LindaWaller. com