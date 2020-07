Amenities

Open floor plan 3BR 2 Bath on beautiful treed lot. Home has custom maple cabinets, tumbled marble back splash, under counter lighting and SS appliances. The living areas have hardwoods,canned lighting and a WBFP. Both baths are updated with jetted tub, travertine floors and maple cabinets. Other features: thermo windows, sprinklers, alarm and covered patio. Deluxe parking pad. Owner is a licensed broker. Close to 12 grades of school and private schools.