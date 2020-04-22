10316 Bel Aire Dr

Amenities

Lawn Care Included. Beautiful home in sought after Old Lake Highlands, close to White Rock Lake offering hardwood floors, separate living room and dining room with decorative fireplace, patio with deck overlooking large backyard. Spacious kitchen with all appliances including stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, washer, and dryer. Nice size master bedroom with full-size bath, stand up shower, additional sitting room or can be used as an office. Sprinkler system, all new low e windows, off-street parking, and storage workshop building with electricity. One small to medium size pet is welcome, prospect or realtor is responsible for verifying property information, schools, and utilities.