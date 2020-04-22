All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 30 2019 at 6:01 PM

10316 Bel Aire Dr

10316 Bel Aire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10316 Bel Aire Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lawn Care Included. Beautiful home in sought after Old Lake Highlands, close to White Rock Lake offering hardwood floors, separate living room and dining room with decorative fireplace, patio with deck overlooking large backyard. Spacious kitchen with all appliances including stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, washer, and dryer. Nice size master bedroom with full-size bath, stand up shower, additional sitting room or can be used as an office. Sprinkler system, all new low e windows, off-street parking, and storage workshop building with electricity. One small to medium size pet is welcome, prospect or realtor is responsible for verifying property information, schools, and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10316 Bel Aire Dr have any available units?
10316 Bel Aire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10316 Bel Aire Dr have?
Some of 10316 Bel Aire Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10316 Bel Aire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10316 Bel Aire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 Bel Aire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10316 Bel Aire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10316 Bel Aire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10316 Bel Aire Dr offers parking.
Does 10316 Bel Aire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10316 Bel Aire Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 Bel Aire Dr have a pool?
No, 10316 Bel Aire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10316 Bel Aire Dr have accessible units?
No, 10316 Bel Aire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 Bel Aire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10316 Bel Aire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

