Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

***NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT*** Mid century modern on a large beautiful lot with trees. This home has an open floor plan with split bedrooms. Updated throughout with many built ins. Huge private master suite. Diving swimming pool, circular drive and electronic gate. Truly a must see property. The lease price includes pool and yard maintenance.