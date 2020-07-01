All apartments in Dallas
103 Triumph Road

103 Triumph Road · No Longer Available
Location

103 Triumph Road, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here is a beautiful corner lot 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home in Wheatland Meadows! NEW carpet in all bedrooms and NEW vinyl plank flooring in the dining and living room. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with kitchen island, and lots of cabinet space. Great size master bedroom with master bathroom, garden tub, walk-in closet, and separate shower. Backyard entrance off the living room with space for kids and entertaining! Do not let this GEM get away from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Triumph Road have any available units?
103 Triumph Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Triumph Road have?
Some of 103 Triumph Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Triumph Road currently offering any rent specials?
103 Triumph Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Triumph Road pet-friendly?
No, 103 Triumph Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 103 Triumph Road offer parking?
Yes, 103 Triumph Road offers parking.
Does 103 Triumph Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Triumph Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Triumph Road have a pool?
No, 103 Triumph Road does not have a pool.
Does 103 Triumph Road have accessible units?
No, 103 Triumph Road does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Triumph Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Triumph Road has units with dishwashers.

