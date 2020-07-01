103 Triumph Road

Amenities

Here is a beautiful corner lot 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home in Wheatland Meadows! NEW carpet in all bedrooms and NEW vinyl plank flooring in the dining and living room. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with kitchen island, and lots of cabinet space. Great size master bedroom with master bathroom, garden tub, walk-in closet, and separate shower. Backyard entrance off the living room with space for kids and entertaining! Do not let this GEM get away from you!