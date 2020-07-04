All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:20 AM

1028 Golden Trophy Drive

1028 Golden Trophy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Golden Trophy Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. The entire home has hardwood flooring throughout the home. Two family rooms for family entertainment. Kitchen comes with all appliances . Oversize backyard for family cookouts.
Home is near all major highways and minutes from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Golden Trophy Drive have any available units?
1028 Golden Trophy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 Golden Trophy Drive have?
Some of 1028 Golden Trophy Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Golden Trophy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Golden Trophy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Golden Trophy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Golden Trophy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1028 Golden Trophy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Golden Trophy Drive offers parking.
Does 1028 Golden Trophy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Golden Trophy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Golden Trophy Drive have a pool?
No, 1028 Golden Trophy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Golden Trophy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1028 Golden Trophy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Golden Trophy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Golden Trophy Drive has units with dishwashers.

