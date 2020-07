Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Light and bright totally updated and remodeled home. New bathrooms and updated kitchen, full paint throughout, and designer touches. The property features and open floor plan with spacious living areas, family room with wet bar perfect for entertaining, formal dining area, large kitchen which opens to the backyard and dining, and all bedrooms off one hall. Oversized master bed and en-suite master bath. Both bathrooms have new tile and vanity.