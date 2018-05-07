Rent Calculator
10234 White Elm Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
10234 White Elm Road
10234 White Elm Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
10234 White Elm Road, Dallas, TX 75243
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely updated home in Richardson ISD. Pets considered on an individual basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10234 White Elm Road have any available units?
10234 White Elm Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10234 White Elm Road have?
Some of 10234 White Elm Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10234 White Elm Road currently offering any rent specials?
10234 White Elm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10234 White Elm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10234 White Elm Road is pet friendly.
Does 10234 White Elm Road offer parking?
Yes, 10234 White Elm Road offers parking.
Does 10234 White Elm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10234 White Elm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10234 White Elm Road have a pool?
No, 10234 White Elm Road does not have a pool.
Does 10234 White Elm Road have accessible units?
No, 10234 White Elm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10234 White Elm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10234 White Elm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
