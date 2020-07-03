1023 Morris St

Cute and cozy home near Downtown Dallas - Property Id: 247222
Corner lot home across the street from a beautiful park! Less than a mile from Trinity Groves and near all the hot spots of the city. Recently upgraded exterior landscaping. Great neighbors and family friendly area. All areas of the home are fully furnished! The second bedroom is used as storage so you would need items to make this a bedroom if that is your need. We can discuss your needs and make this work for you!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5652914)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
