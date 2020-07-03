10214 Timber Trail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Modern home ready to move in. Home has been thoughtfully expanded, remodeled from the studs and transformed into one of a kind space. The beautiful custom kitchen with all brand new appliances, open floor plans integrated into great family room that connects to an outdoor living area for effortless entertaining. Includes tankless water heater , new HVAC system, separate motorize gate entrances (front driveway and alley access to unattached garage) for privacy & peace of mind, transferable RING surveillance , smart Rachio Sprinkler system and more wireless devices.. a must see...