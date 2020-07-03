All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10103 Shadow Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10103 Shadow Way
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:23 AM

10103 Shadow Way

10103 Shadow Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10103 Shadow Way, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand new paint and carpets through out home. Extra Clean and well maintained home. This amazing home has two bedrooms downstairs including master bed. Huge family room with high ceilings. Formal Dining room and Break fast area. Separate huge laundry room. Backyard is a paradise with beautiful views and lots of outdoors activities, beautiful deck. Game room, Balcony from bedroom upstairs. with 4 Bedroom and 2.1 Bathroom, Hard wood floor, nice open kitchen. Home provides excellent location and area. Home is ready to move in. Home is available for lease from June 29th. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10103 Shadow Way have any available units?
10103 Shadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10103 Shadow Way have?
Some of 10103 Shadow Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10103 Shadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
10103 Shadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10103 Shadow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10103 Shadow Way is pet friendly.
Does 10103 Shadow Way offer parking?
Yes, 10103 Shadow Way offers parking.
Does 10103 Shadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10103 Shadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10103 Shadow Way have a pool?
No, 10103 Shadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 10103 Shadow Way have accessible units?
No, 10103 Shadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10103 Shadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10103 Shadow Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University