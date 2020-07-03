10103 Shadow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Brand new paint and carpets through out home. Extra Clean and well maintained home. This amazing home has two bedrooms downstairs including master bed. Huge family room with high ceilings. Formal Dining room and Break fast area. Separate huge laundry room. Backyard is a paradise with beautiful views and lots of outdoors activities, beautiful deck. Game room, Balcony from bedroom upstairs. with 4 Bedroom and 2.1 Bathroom, Hard wood floor, nice open kitchen. Home provides excellent location and area. Home is ready to move in. Home is available for lease from June 29th. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). Apply at VPRealtyServices.com