1010 Pavillion Street

Amenities
Nested between Downtown and Uptown on the quiet street of Pavillion right off of Ross Ave. Entertain on your
entire 2nd Floor with sweeping views of the City. Juliet Balcony that welcomes sunlight throughout this 3 level
Townhome. Your spacious Chefs Kitchen featuring Bosch Appliances, BlueStar 30” RNB range, farmhouse
sink & solid quartz counter tops. Kitchen opens to the Dining and Living Room with spacious high ceilings and
fireplace. 3rd Floor enter into your Master Bedroom with views of the City and abundant light streaming thru your
plantation shutters. Your bedroom features a large walk in close designed by California Closets.