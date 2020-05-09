1010 Pavillion Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nested between Downtown and Uptown on the quiet street of Pavillion right off of Ross Ave. Entertain on your

entire 2nd Floor with sweeping views of the City. Juliet Balcony that welcomes sunlight throughout this 3 level

Townhome. Your spacious Chefs Kitchen featuring Bosch Appliances, BlueStar 30” RNB range, farmhouse

sink & solid quartz counter tops. Kitchen opens to the Dining and Living Room with spacious high ceilings and

fireplace. 3rd Floor enter into your Master Bedroom with views of the City and abundant light streaming thru your

plantation shutters. Your bedroom features a large walk in close designed by California Closets.