All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1010 Pavillion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1010 Pavillion Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1010 Pavillion Street

1010 Pavillion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1010 Pavillion Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nested between Downtown and Uptown on the quiet street of Pavillion right off of Ross Ave. Entertain on your
entire 2nd Floor with sweeping views of the City. Juliet Balcony that welcomes sunlight throughout this 3 level
Townhome. Your spacious Chefs Kitchen featuring Bosch Appliances, BlueStar 30” RNB range, farmhouse
sink & solid quartz counter tops. Kitchen opens to the Dining and Living Room with spacious high ceilings and
fireplace. 3rd Floor enter into your Master Bedroom with views of the City and abundant light streaming thru your
plantation shutters. Your bedroom features a large walk in close designed by California Closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Pavillion Street have any available units?
1010 Pavillion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Pavillion Street have?
Some of 1010 Pavillion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Pavillion Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Pavillion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Pavillion Street pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Pavillion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1010 Pavillion Street offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Pavillion Street offers parking.
Does 1010 Pavillion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Pavillion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Pavillion Street have a pool?
No, 1010 Pavillion Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Pavillion Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 Pavillion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Pavillion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Pavillion Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University