Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated condo located in the heart of restaurants, parks and Baylor hospital. This two-story condo is complete with 2nd floor fully furnished bedroom, lamented flooring, freshly painted walls, washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and a small room off from the living room which is great for a small office. Lots of natural lighting with a great view of Uptown Dallas.

HOA payments are included with monthly rent, small pets are welcome.